Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $30,394.23 and $39,114.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00393626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

