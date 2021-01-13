Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,042 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $7.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.90. 7,335,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,751. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $247.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.