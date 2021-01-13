Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1836312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.41.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 56.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.68.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,080,000. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Insiders bought 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 over the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

