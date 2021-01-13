Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a growth of 872.3% from the December 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,655,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MYCOF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,090. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a life sciences company, develops, markets, and distributes cannabidiol and psilocybin products in North America. It develops natural health products, including psychedelic medicines and fungtional mushroom products; and digital health solutions, such as digital therapeutics and quantified mental health solutions.

