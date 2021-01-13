Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 531943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$19.00 price target on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price target on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$19.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 28.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.15.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$206.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

