Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 563721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 36,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.68, for a total value of C$1,147,639.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,093,878.72. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total transaction of C$32,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at C$3,807,543.08. Insiders have sold 240,337 shares of company stock worth $8,286,249 over the last ninety days.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

