Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016731 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00092537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001514 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007788 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002661 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars.

