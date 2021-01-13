Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 967694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.44.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDV shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Pi Financial set a C$48.00 price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.30.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.
In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.
About Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV)
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.
