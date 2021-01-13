Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 967694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDV shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Pi Financial set a C$48.00 price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$641.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$565.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.4300002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

About Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

