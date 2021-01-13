Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 25163394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.30.

The firm has a market cap of C$41.29 billion and a PE ratio of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

