Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 1022020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CJR.B shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.39.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

