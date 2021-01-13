Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lowered their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 190.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth $348,000.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.30. 176,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

