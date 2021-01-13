Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.0210

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Maro has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $487,157.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maro has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00384204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.73 or 0.04161931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 921,105,125 coins and its circulating supply is 464,079,970 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

