TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1756669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.61.

The firm has a market cap of C$33.81 billion and a PE ratio of 25.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

About TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

