NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 341079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.70.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.