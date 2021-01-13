CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 180759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.21.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.90, for a total transaction of C$77,570.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,826,950. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at C$1,023,600. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,995 shares of company stock worth $5,038,070.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

