USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Up 217.6% in December

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 217.6% from the December 15th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 47.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USD Partners alerts:

NYSE USDP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. 251,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,340. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.31.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. USD Partners had a positive return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.