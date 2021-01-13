Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEA. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 312,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 17,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,620. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

