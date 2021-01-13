Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Rises By 481.0%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 481.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 683,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 81,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $802,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 73.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TPZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

