$0.01 EPS Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE EXN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,325. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 833,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Sprott Inc. owned 2.59% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

