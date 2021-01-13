Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $295.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.24.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,694 shares of company stock valued at $304,256,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,092,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,993,764. The company has a market capitalization of $716.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.79. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

