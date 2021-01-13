EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 465.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,166,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 215,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.62. 33,548,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,621,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $54.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

