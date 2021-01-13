Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPYYY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centrica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS CPYYY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,163. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

