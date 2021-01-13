Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $349.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,409. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $350.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

