Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $114.75. 787,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,057. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after buying an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,642 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

