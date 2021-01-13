Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Splunk stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.65. 1,906,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total transaction of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock worth $6,097,344 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Splunk by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,560 shares of the software company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Splunk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Splunk by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in shares of Splunk by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 18,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

