Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after purchasing an additional 584,871 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Copart by 525.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Copart by 30.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.10. 799,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

