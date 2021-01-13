Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 496,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 66,555 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 39,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,362,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,952,494. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

