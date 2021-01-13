Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 987 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 124,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.06. 6,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.35. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $179.52.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.608 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

