Norway Savings Bank Purchases 217 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,836,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,125. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.