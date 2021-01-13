Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 92,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

