Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

COST traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $366.95. 1,887,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

