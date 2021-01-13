Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 2.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $25,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 855.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 74,424 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,238,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

