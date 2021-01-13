Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 696 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.37. 7,276,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,213. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

