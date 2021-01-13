Pinnacle Bank Sells 552 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.96. 59,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $244.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.74 and a 200 day moving average of $219.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

