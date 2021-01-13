Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 2,182 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 267,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 122,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,342,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

