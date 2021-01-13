PopularCoin (POP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $189,388.06

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 70.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $189,388.06 and approximately $7.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00392963 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.21 or 0.99889918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001920 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003177 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,139,061,731 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.