Reef Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $24.26 million and $5.91 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00382178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00040481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.83 or 0.04147110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013070 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

