TrueDeck Price Down 37.2% This Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $139,497.78 and $7,211.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00382178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00040481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.83 or 0.04147110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013070 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

