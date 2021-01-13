Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,161,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $124,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. 19,356,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,962,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.