INT Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $1.10 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00382178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00040481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.83 or 0.04147110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013070 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

