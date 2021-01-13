Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0387 on Top Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $57.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00392963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,373,653 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

