Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.54. 482,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.49 and its 200-day moving average is $316.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $360.89.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total value of $360,230.00. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total transaction of $704,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,382.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,621. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.87.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

