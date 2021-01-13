Pluton Price Up 3.4% This Week (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Pluton has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Pluton token can currently be bought for about $5.66 or 0.00014925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a market cap of $4.83 million and $197,174.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00382178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00040481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.83 or 0.04147110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013070 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

