Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 381,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. 42,952,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,126,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

