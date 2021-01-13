Norway Savings Bank Acquires 4,613 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 461.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.84. 8,190,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

