Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 7488934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.00.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.83.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 330.00%.

In other Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) news, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total transaction of C$217,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,872 shares in the company, valued at C$4,729,104.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.