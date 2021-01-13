Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 433161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRU shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.26. The firm has a market cap of C$710.10 million and a PE ratio of -86.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s payout ratio is -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.