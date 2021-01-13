PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.90. 7,327,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,605,086. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

