Norway Savings Bank Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after buying an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VO stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $213.77. 491,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.64 and a 200-day moving average of $184.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $214.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.