Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 508508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.06.

Get Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.90.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1383799 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 139.61%.

In other Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) news, Director Sean Wilson acquired 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,562.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,074 shares in the company, valued at C$1,669,313.66. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown acquired 10,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$182,057.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,371 shares in the company, valued at C$1,815,711.39.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.